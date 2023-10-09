The Ultimate Guide to Travel Concealment Gun Clothing

You start to look at clothing differently when carrying a concealed weapon becomes more of a way of life. You search for pockets that conceal a weapon without sacrificing appearance or security.

A tucked-in blouse or sweater can conceal your gun while also preventing printing, especially if the fabric has roughness, such as herringbone, birdseye, or rough tweed. The French tuck is another essential maneuver.

Finding outfits that work for you can be easy when concealed carry is an everyday part of your lifestyle. These outfits are called “cover garments” and include items you already have in your closet, like shirts.

When it comes to cover garments, some shirts are better than others when it comes to concealing a firearm. Here are a few shirt styles that can help you conceal your weapon without issues.

Tie-Front/Knot-Front Shirts

If you are serious about concealed carry, then you should have some outfits that you can wear regularly. They will be outfits with little to no printing issues, allowing you to access your firearm quickly.

A tie-front or knot-front shirt can be great as they create a small area around the front of your waist that your firearm can sit behind. You may need to experiment with the knot size to get this right, but once you do, it can be a fantastic option for concealing a handgun.

A solid clearing cover garment can make or break your travel concealment experience. Whether you are wearing a t-shirt, polo, or something more like a blazer or jacket, being able to clear the garment effectively is critical. This is why having a couple of good tips, tricks, and strategies to help you with this can be crucial.

Peplum/Ruffle-Hem Shirts

There is much to consider regarding concealed carry clothing, especially when switching from an everyday wardrobe to one that accommodates firearm carrying. Fortunately, there are approaches to simplify this change without abandoning your wardrobe’s individuality.

The type and weight of fabric you wear play a significant role in concealing your gun and allowing easy access. Lighter fabrics tend to show the outline of your weapon, also known as printing, while thicker materials can be challenging to maneuver around when you’re reaching for something.

Wear shirts with patterns that can distract the eye and obscure your outline to minimize printing. Also, silk shirts can cause static when dry, so be sure to use a little anti-static spray on your firearm and holster before you head out.

Tank tops are also great for preventing thin fabric blouses from clinging to your gun and causing printing. Lastly, a peplum or ruffle-hem shirt can help create a small pocket behind which your gun can sit.

Low-Rise Pants

During the colder months, when we want to wear thicker fabrics and more layers, concealing your firearm is easy because most pants, especially khakis and trousers, have a regular or mid-rise waistband. However, once summer comes around and you’re ready to swap out your navel-grazing jeans for something more airy, you must be more thoughtful about how you dress.

If you choose a low-waist pant, you’ll first need to learn how to properly french tuck your shirt. This is a great way to reduce printing caused by your firearm and holster because when you recline, your top will naturally settle into your waistline, which can cause unwanted printing.

This trick also makes it easier to access your gun, as you won’t have to fight against untucking your entire shirt in a hurry. Plus, it creates a small pocket around the waist area that helps hide stray prints from your weapon and holster.