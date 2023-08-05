Maximizing Efficiency in Your Production Line With Ribbon Mixers

Ribbon mixers are used for various applications. These include mixing drugs, cosmetics, and chemicals; lubricating granules; and coating solid particles with liquids. These robust industrial tools benefit pharmaceutical, chemical, and food companies.

Variable Frequency Drives

A VFD reduces energy consumption by varying the power output to the drive’s motor, allowing it to run at less than full speed for extended periods. The savings can be significant. For example, for a 25-horsepower motor running 23 hours per day (2 hours at 100%; 8 hours at 75%; and 8 hours at 67%), using a VFD can save $5,374 a year.

A ribbon mixer is used in the pharmaceutical industry to mix various solid ingredients. They also mix capsule shell chemistries and nutraceutical formulations that coat dry protein powders with liquid components. They have a U-shaped trough and an agitator that contains inner and outer helical ribbons that are pitched to move material axially and radially for thorough mixing.

The result is a fast, consistent mix that can be applied to various products. Depending on the type of ribbon mixer, these systems may be powered by an electric or explosion-proof motor. Ribbon mixers can be used in many industries, including pharmaceutical and food processing.

They are static mixing devices that use flat, thin blades to mix powdered ingredients like granules, pellets, and flakes. These are a critical part of any production line. They can handle a wide range of materials and are easily sanitized.

The correct horsepower for your mixer is crucial to ensuring it mixes appropriately and efficiently. You don’t want to over-power your machine and cause expensive damage, but you also don’t want to under-power it.

Sturdy Construction

Ribbon mixers are typically constructed from mild or stainless steel, depending on the materials to be mixed. Stainless steel is usually preferred, as it offers superior corrosion resistance. Stainless steel mixers are ideal for food processing, as they can be easily sanitized and cleaned.

Ribbon blenders are efficient at mixing powders and can also be used to coat solid particles with liquid ingredients. They work with a double-helix structure that transports the ingredients across opposite ends of the vessel, allowing for continuous convection circulation and shear blending.

The capacity of a ribbon mixer can be determined by its swept volume, defined as the total volume of material that passes through the machine’s agitator per cycle. Choosing the right swept volume allows for a faster mixing time, which can increase production efficiency. It can also help determine the mixer profile and design and the number of ribbon mixers needed to meet your facility and production needs.

Easy Cleaning

Ribbon mixers are designed to be easily cleaned and sanitized. They come with a lid that can be opened to allow a worker to clean the inside of the machine from the top. They are also usually made of stainless steel with exceptional finishes, which makes it easy to sanitize and keep your ingredients safe from contaminants.

You can also customize your mixer to meet the specific needs of your process. This includes how quickly you need your product mixed and the downstream process. If you want to speed up your mixing time, consider a mixer with double agitators that can work together or independently.

Other customizations include a slide-gate discharge valve that allows you to control the rate at which your materials are discharged. A drop-bottom discharge gate will fully release your materials immediately, but a slide gate may be better if you need a slower release or a more secure seal.