How to Find the Best Deals on Log Cabin Cottages

A small log cabin kit that offers one or two bedrooms is an excellent choice for singles, couples, and retirees. It also provides plenty of storage space.

When choosing a location for your log cabin, consider the cost of clearing and land preparation. You’ll also want to select a site close to basic amenities.

Look for a Good Deal

When most people think of a log cabin cottage, they think of rustic dreams and tranquil days communing with nature. They’re also an excellent choice for those looking for an investment property that vacationers can rent.

But if you’re looking to buy a cottage, there are some things you need to keep in mind. Firstly, you’ll need to consider how much you can afford to pay for the property. This is important because many mortgage lenders require higher down payments for second homes than primary residences.

You can find some good deals on these properties, especially if you want to look for one in a less popular location. They’re a great tourist destination and can provide a steady rental income year-round.

Ask for a Discount

A few companies, like Beavers Bend broken bow cabins, offer discount options on their log cabin kits. These are typically based on a few factors, including the cost of the equipment itself, delivery charges, and whether or not your state has a sales tax.

The most important thing is to research the company you are considering. Watch for advertising slogans like “No Middleman” and “Buy direct from the mill.” These can distract you from asking what you are getting in your package.

If you are purchasing a log cabin cottage as a vacation property, consider the maintenance costs involved. You will want to hire a professional home inspector to look for problems such as rotting logs, compromised stains, and interior wall leaks. If you do this, you can make the right choice and enjoy your cabin without the stress of maintaining it during off-seasons. This is the key to making your vacation cabin a profitable investment.

Look for a Deal on a Package

If you’re looking for the cheapest log cabin cottage, you’ll want to look for a package. These kits will typically come with everything you need to get started, including the shell of your home and some exterior finishing. This will help you keep your costs down by avoiding extra expenses such as plumbing, electrical, and foundation work.

A good package includes a roof and insulation, saving thousands of dollars. In addition, a good company will take the time to walk you through the entire process of building your cabin, including the permits and construction timelines.

The most affordable log cabin packages often come from manufacturers specializing in rustic styles that can be adapted to different locations. For instance, their Basecamp model is built for outdoor enthusiasts and includes floor-to-ceiling storage for everything from snow skis to climbing gear.

Look for a Deal on a Kit

One of the easiest ways to save money on a log cabin is to buy a kit that includes all the materials needed for the job. This means you can avoid paying extra fees for items like roofing and siding. Buying equipment can also help you save money on labor costs.

Another way to reduce the cost of your log cabin is to choose a more straightforward design. This will make the building easier to construct and help you avoid paying unnecessary costs for features like extra rooms.

For example, a simple cabin offers a small living area, a bathroom, and a bedroom, all in just 469 square feet. This is an excellent option for those who want to live in a cabin but need more money for a larger home. It also makes it easy to add on later if you decide to expand.