Hearing Aid Batteries – Understanding the Basics

Hearing aid batteries are a crucial component of any hearing aid. It’s essential to know how they work, their different sizes, and what to look for when purchasing new ones. Batteries are color-coded to make it easy to tell the difference between them. These colors also help you determine the right size for your hearing aids.

Rechargeable Batteries

There are a few different types of hearing aid batteries available. The type you choose depends on your personal preferences and needs. Rechargeable batteries have become increasingly popular for several reasons. First, they’re much more eco-friendly than disposable batteries because they don’t have any toxic chemicals. They also last longer than disposable batteries, saving you money over time. Another benefit is that they’re very convenient. They don’t require you to carry around extra batteries, and you can find them at most grocery stores, pharmacies, and convenience stores. Lithium-ion rechargeable batteries are the most commonly used battery option in today’s hearing aids because they offer a small footprint and high energy density. They’re also much easier for patients to handle than disposable batteries, especially those with dexterity issues. Rechargeable hearing aids also have a built-in charger that automatically charges the device overnight. This means you don’t have to worry about your battery running out mid-day, ensuring you never miss a moment of hearing. Discuss your hearing needs and preferences with your audiologist if you’re considering rechargeable batteries. They can recommend suitable batteries for your hearing aids and advise you on properly caring for them. This will ensure you get the most out of your hearing aids and have a great experience wearing them.

Disposable Button Batteries

Button batteries power various products, including electronic watches, calculators, scales, car keys, hearing aids, and wireless trackers. They are also found in remote car starters and medical equipment. Larger hearing aids require larger batteries to provide more power. They come in various sizes, with colors to make them easier to find. The smaller sizes are often labeled brown, yellow, orange, or blue. Disposable button batteries are the most common type of hearing aid battery used in many devices. These tiny batteries are color-coded to make finding the right one for your hearing aid easy. If you are concerned about the environment, disposable button batteries are a much less toxic option than those thrown into the trash. Rechargeable hearing aids, on the other hand, use lithium-ion batteries, like those in smartphones and tablets. Rechargeable batteries are more convenient than their disposable counterparts and last long. They also come with hearing aids when you purchase them, eliminating the need to buy disposable batteries for your hearing devices. This is especially important for people with limited physical capabilities. It also makes it easier for children to safely wear hearing devices since they won’t worry about accidentally swallowing batteries.

Zinc-Air Button Batteries

Zinc-air button batteries are one of the most common disposable hearing aid batteries. They are air-activated and come with a factory-sealed sticker that allows them to remain dormant until you remove them. Once the sticker is removed, oxygen interacts with the zinc in the battery to “turn it on.” These batteries are smaller than other standard hearing aid batteries and pack more power into a smaller space. They also last longer once the air activates them. To get the most out of these batteries, manufacturers recommend waiting about a minute after removing the tab to allow the air to start fully before inserting it into your hearing device. This can extend the life of your batteries by up to 80%. Both disposable batteries and rechargeables will need replacing eventually, so it’s essential to be aware of how long you can expect the battery to last. For example, rechargeables are generally expected to last around three years before needing to be replaced.

Battery Life

Battery life is one of the most important factors when purchasing hearing aids. Typically, batteries should last between 30-50 hours of use before needing to be recharged. The length of time that a battery lasts on many different factors, including the quality of the battery, how consistently you use your hearing aids, and the features and amplification levels used by each device. A good rule of thumb is to purchase a new pack of hearing aid batteries every six months. Suppose you buy the latest packs of hearing aid batteries available. They have a higher energy density than older versions and are more likely to hold a charge for longer. While at it, also make sure to keep your hearing aids and their batteries safe when not in use. They can be easily damaged by exposure to moisture or heat, which will shorten their life. Humidity, altitude, and temperature all affect how long a battery lasts. Dry conditions can reduce a battery’s lifespan, while humid conditions attract condensation that damages the battery. Zinc-air batteries need oxygen to operate, so a lack of oxygen can damage them. They are also susceptible to damage if stored in refrigerators, where their capacity can drop due to lowered temperatures.