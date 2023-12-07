Compelling Reasons to Renew Notary

In most states like Florida, notaries are granted a four-year commission and a notary seal. If your commission and stamp expire, you must reapply for the position and obtain a new seal and $7,500 surety bond.

If you change your name or move within the jurisdiction where you’re commissioned, you must update your information promptly. Many states have statutes covering changes in commission and may specify a timeframe by which the Notary Public authority must be notified. Notaries should also follow their own state’s guidelines when completing the notary public commission renewal application.

It’s a good idea to renew notary Florida ninety days before your commission expires. This will allow you to ensure you’ll receive all of your necessary materials in time for your commission to renew before it expires. Some states require renewing Notaries to take a course or exam, so you’ll want to plan and ensure you have enough time to do so before your commission expires.

You Need to Maintain Legal Residency

The state of Florida requires that notaries obtain a $7,500 surety bond and maintain legal residency throughout their four-year commission. In addition, notaries must submit an affidavit of good character from someone who has known them for at least one year and is not related to them, an oath of office, and a notary seal.

Once you’ve completed an education course and met the other requirements, you can submit your application to a bonding agency to obtain your notary license. These companies offer “one-stop-shopping,” which means you make a single payment to them, and they take care of the rest for you—including paying the state fees, writing your notary public surety bond, and providing you with your seal.

It’s always best to start applying for a notary license well before you need it, as the process can take up to six months. This will ensure that you don’t experience any interruption in work while waiting for your new commission to arrive.

You Need to Renew Your Surety Bond

A notary bond, errors, and omissions insurance are two essential pieces of the notary appointment process. Florida notaries must have both of these before the state can appoint them. These types of bonds typically have a set expiration date, so it is important to begin the renewal process with plenty of time remaining in your bonds.

Many different kinds of people and businesses are required to purchase surety bonds. These bonds are generally purchased to satisfy occupational licensing requirements set by a federal, state, or local government authority (the “obligee”). These bonds often have a specific bond form that references laws and statutes detailing the terms of the contract.

Unlike notary appointments, most of these bonds don’t last forever. Instead, they have an expiration date, and the obligee generally receives notice when the bond is renewed. The renewal process is relatively simple and usually requires the same information submitted when applying for the bond originally.

To authenticate documents, notaries must be able to identify the signer. They do this by asking for photo identification and putting the signer under oath. This is one of the ways notaries deter fraud.

The state requires that notaries renew their commissions every four years. The renewal process usually involves filling out an application, paying a fee, and taking a course or exam. In most states, notaries must also maintain legal residency in their county of appointment and have no felony convictions.

To avoid a delay in getting your renewal, start the process ninety days before your commission expiration date. Then, submit a renewal application to the county clerk in your county of appointment. If you submit your renewal application more than six months before your commission expiration date, the county clerk may be unable to accept it. It could take up to a year to receive your new commission. Be sure to continue to use your current seal until then.