Arvada Winters and Your Heating System

The best way to be green in the winter is to reduce your demand for heating. It can be done by installing new insulation and duct sealing or switching to EnergyStar appliances.

Another simple trick is to use a programmable thermostat. It will save money and energy by only heating your home when needed.

Install a Heat Pump

Heat pumps are an incredibly effective heating system. They work by absorbing free heat energy from the air outside your home and transferring it inside via refrigerant.

But it’s been conventional wisdom that heat pumps won’t do as well when the temperatures drop. After all, if they have to gather the slivers of lingering warmth in frigid outdoor air, how would that work in a cold snap with wind chills of 20 below zero?

The truth is that plenty of heat pump models are designed for the cold. Available in ductless mini-split and multi-zone systems, they provide effective and efficient heating year-round.

Install a Ductless Mini-Split System

A ductless mini-split system is an excellent option for homeowners looking to reduce their fossil fuel use even further. A compressor is installed outside, and coolant lines run to wall-mounted units in each room of the home.

Built-in zoning capability allows you to set different temperature settings for each area of the house. This results in more precise temperature control, less energy waste, and reduced system wear and tear.

Install a Multi-Zone System

Unlike central air systems, which use fossil fuels like propane and natural gas to heat and cool, heat pumps are energy efficient. They also provide a ductless solution for homeowners who prefer to keep their home’s design and architecture intact.

A multi-zone system can install multiple indoor blower units to connect with a single outdoor compressor. Each zone can be controlled by its thermostat. Dampers in the ductwork open and close to direct warm or cool air to specific areas of the home.

Install Energy-Efficient Windows

A dependable heating system is necessary in regions with harsh weather conditions rather than a mere luxury. From regulating indoor temperatures to eliminating drafts and reducing noise, HVAC services can help you maintain a comfortable home year-round.

Energy-efficient windows reduce the artificial heating required in your home, helping you lower your utility bills throughout the winter. Look for windows with a u-factor and SHGC rating that match your area’s climate zone. These windows also protect interiors and muffle outside noise.

Install Energy-Efficient Doors

With energy-efficient doors, you can enjoy a more balanced indoor climate while minimizing the strain on HVAC systems. It helps extend their lifespan, reducing repair and replacement costs over time.

These doors have a low U-factor and SHGC rating, preventing heat loss during winter and lowering energy consumption. It also allows them to minimize the burden on air conditioning systems during summer.

To maximize these benefits, choose open-door styles to allow fresh exterior air to cool the home. Then, look for options with low-E coatings and argon or krypton gas fills to ensure optimal performance.

Install Energy-Efficient Insulation

Homeowners can use heat pumps to reduce their reliance on gas and propane for heating. Essentially, air conditioners can run ‘in reverse’ during the winter to provide heating functions; these systems are powered by electricity and offer a cost-effective way to increase home efficiency and comfort.

While many HVAC services have been put on hold during the summer, now is the time to schedule heating services and ensure your system is ready for winter.

Install Energy-Efficient Lighting

Heating your home is a necessity during cold winters. But traditional solutions like gas heaters run up your energy bills and cause pollution, harming the environment and contributing to climate change.

Rest assured that there are numerous eco-friendly ways to ensure your home remains warm and comfortable. These alternatives help you reduce your utility bills and reduce your carbon footprint.

Heat pumps are popular, as they perform cooling and heating functions for year-round temperature control. They are also powered by electricity, making them a more green alternative to systems that use fossil fuels.