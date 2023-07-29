3 Things You Need To Know About Construction And Development

Construction is an involved process, full of stringent building codes and legal requirements. Whether a construction project involves building a single commercial building or an entire residential neighborhood, there are many steps that many people need to work together to complete. Here are three things you need to know about construction and development.

1. Preparing the Land

Whatever your land development project is meant to achieve, it begins with research and land surveys. You need to review all records related to the land and ensure all existing underground utilities are clearly marked. Then you need to conduct a survey, where you map the land you plan to build on. After completing these steps, process the data you’ve collected and begin the design and construction planning processes.

2. Integrating Design And Construction

The best way to streamline the development process is to integrate design and construction workflows. Encourage your designers, architects, engineers and construction contractors to collaborate so the designs are appropriate and the construction process can proceed efficiently.

Each person working on the project should be aware of the design’s specifications and details. Everyone should also be aware of potential design changes during the project and how those changes will be communicated.

3. Construction And Development Permit Requirements

Most construction and remodeling projects require permits or other legal paperwork. It’s your responsibility to know what parts of your project you must fill out paperwork for, how to submit paperwork and how to make sure your project is approved. Some exceptions may exist, including painting, certain interior repairs and landscape vegetation. These depend on your jurisdiction’s laws and regulations.

Land development work is the first step of a construction project. You need to ensure land development goes well in order to keep the rest of the project on schedule and ensure the final product is well-designed, well-constructed and safe to use.