You can pick up meals for students at Boyne City schools

News Boyne City Gazette 126

Boyne City Public Schools have arranged for food to be provided to all students under …

Boyne City Public Schools have arranged for food to be provided to all students under the age of 18 during this extended school closure.

The food that will be provided will be on a pick-up basis.

There are no “eat-in” options due to the order of the governor to close schools to help minimize the spread of COVID-19.

This week’s dates for free meals will be Wednesday, March 18, and Friday, March 20, located in the back entrance of Boyne City High School near the bus garage from 11 a.m. -1 p.m. Other dates will be announced.