Yard waste collection begins soon

Starting on Monday May 4, the Boyne City Public Works Department crews will begin curbside pick-up of leaves in Boyne City.

This service occurs each Monday and Friday and will continue for four (4) weeks through Friday, May 29, 2020.

After these dates, Boyne City property owners will be responsible for bringing their leaves to the North Boyne Compost Site on Robinson Street, or mulching the leaves on their property.

Please place your bagged leaves at the curbside in clearly marked biodegradable paper yard waste bags . Do not place brush or other yard waste at the curbside. Boyne City property owners may bring their brush to the North Boyne Compost Site.

Paper Yard Waste bags are available locally at the Boyne Ace Hardware store and the Boyne Co-op store, or can be purchased elsewhere. Please only place leaves in the yard waste bags, as these bags are not designed to hold sticks, roots, sand, soil, or stones and will break when handled.

Under City of Boyne City Ordinance you may not deposit loose piles of leaves, or other yard waste, onto the streets . Loose material may wash into the city storm sewers causing flooding & pollution of Lake Charlevoix and/or the Boyne River.

If you feel your pick-up was missed during this service period, please contact the Boyne City City Hall at 582-6579.

As a reminder, the City of Boyne City Spring Rubbish Collection will be held on Saturday, May 23, 2020. This year there will be only one collection day in the Spring, not three as in past years.

For more information on this release, please contact Tim Faas, Boyne City Director of Public Works at 582-0375.