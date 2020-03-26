Women’s Resource Center continues essential services

Women’s Resource Center of Northern Michigan (WRCNM) remains committed to providing essential services to survivors of domestic abuse, sexual assault, child sexual assault, child abuse, stalking and harassment in accordance with public health recommendations and state/national guidelines as the COVID-19 situation evolves.

WRCNM Executive Director Gail Kloss said, “Our priority is the safety, well-being and needs of both survivors and our staff.”

Kloss said that as of Tuesday, March 24, WRCNM will provide counseling, advocacy, safety planning and therapy services by phone.

The agency’s 24-Hour Help and Information Line is staffed and operational and can be reached at (231) 347-0082 or (800) 275-1995.

WRCNM’s Safe Home is available for domestic abuse/sexual assault survivors and their family members in emergency/crisis situations.

Kloss said the Safe Home is following protocols designed to reduce the likelihood of exposure to the coronavirus.

The WRCNM’s Educational and Employment Services can be reached by phone for questions related to educational scholarships, college classes and occupational training, at (231) 348-6699.

WRCNM programs and services that are temporarily suspended include:

Support Groups

Playgroup

Children’s Learning Center

Project Free Preschool

Gold Mine Shop

These modifications to WRCNM programs and services are effective March 24 through April 13.

WRCNM program and service updates will be posted on the agency’s website, Facebook and Instagram pages, at

http://www.wrcnm.org, https://www.facebook.com/WomensResourceCenterOfNorthernMichigan and

https://www.instagram.com/wrcnm.

For questions about WRCNM programs and services, call the agency’s 24-Hour Help and Information Line at (231) 347-0082 or (800) 275-1995, or email info@wrcnm.org.