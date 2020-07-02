Women’s group supports local causes

Zonta Club of Petoskey Area, through the Petoskey-Harbor Springs Area Community Foundation, awarded $16,165.00 this spring to area organizations in need of funding.
The Zonta Women and Children’s Field of Interest Fund was established in 1996 by the Petoskey Club and its purpose is to support programs or projects which benefit area women and children and help them achieve their full potential.
The club awarded $16,165.00 to the following:
The grants were submitted to the Petoskey-Harbor Springs Area Community Foundation and brought to the attention of our club committee, Judy Mainland, Linda Hume and Maureen Nicholson, for approval.
For more information about these grants, contact club member Sarah Ford at sford@phsacf.org.