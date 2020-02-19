Winter festival returns

The 39th Annual East Jordan Sno-Blast Winter Festival, scheduled for Feb. 21-23, promises to offer …
The 39th Annual East Jordan Sno-Blast Winter Festival, scheduled for Feb. 21-23, promises to offer wintry fun for the entire family.
For outdoor enthusiasts, the festival will feature the popular Blessing of the sleds and ORVs, Antique and Classic Snowmobile Show, a snowmobile safari ride open to all types of snowmobiles, snow sculpture contest, an ORV fun obstacle course and weight pull, The TNT Ride Like A Girl To Save The Girls Bikini Radar Run, snowmobile Radar Runs, and Sno-Mobilers delicious Bean Pot.
There will also be a Grand Story Hour and Craft event, Taco Dinner, Euchre Tournament, Kids Coloring Contest for children up to 11 years old, Belle of the Blizzard and Winter Knight competition, and a Sno-Lovers Breakfast at the East Jordan Sno-Mobilers Clubhouse on Sunday to wrap the festival up.
For more information on the 39th Annual Sno-Blast Winter Festival, contact the East Jordan Area Chamber of Commerce at 536-7351 or info@ejchamber.org.