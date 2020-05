MI six-phase Safe Start Plan

Thursday, after announcing that Michigan’s manufacturing workers will return to work on Monday May 11, Governor Gretchen Whitmer detailed the six phases of her MI Safe Start Plan to re-engage Michigan’s economy.

The governor has worked with leaders in health care, business, labor, and education to develop the plan, and announced yesterday that Michigan is in phase three. The phases of the pandemic include: 1) UNCONTROLLED GROWTH: The increasing number of new cases every day, overwhelming our health systems.

2) PERSISTENT SPREAD: We continue to see high case levels with concern about health system capacity. 3) FLATTENING: The epidemic is no longer increasing and the health-system’s capacity is sufficient for current needs. 4) IMPROVING: Cases, hospitalizations and deaths are clearly declining. 5) CONTAINING: Continued case and death rate improvements, with outbreaks quickly contained. 6) POST-PANDEMIC: Community spread not expected to return.

“I am working closely with health care experts and epidemiologists to closely monitor Michigan’s progress in the fight against COVID-19,” said Governor Whitmer. “As we move forward with the MI Safe Start Plan, I am working closely with partners in business, labor, and education to determine the best way to move forward each day. All of us know the importance of getting people back to work and the economy moving again. We’ve already reopened lower-risk sectors like construction, manufacturing, and lawn care.” She added, “The worst thing we can do is open up in a way that causes a second wave of infections and death, puts health care workers at further risk, and wipes out all the progress we’ve made. That’s why we will continue to monitor the spread of this virus, hospital capacity, testing rates, and more as we work toward reaching the ‘improving’ phase.”