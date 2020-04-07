What the Northern MI emergency health order means

The Health Department of Northwest Michigan released a public health emergency order that went into effect Monday at noon.

The public health emergency order can be found here on our website and the associated business toolkit can be found here.

“With the continued rise in cases across Michigan as well as evidence of community spread in surrounding areas of northern Michigan, we are concerned about anyone who has to leave their home to either provide or receive essential services,” said Health Officer Lisa Peacock. “Critical infrastructure workers and those seeking their services are at higher risk to either get or spread the virus because they may interact with people outside of their home.”

She added, “Screening of critical infrastructure employees and implementing social distancing measures can’t completely eliminate the risk but can reduce the risk by requiring consistency in these practices.”

A few important notes regarding essential business screenings for fevers:

We acknowledge that accessing thermometers can be difficult given the large shortage.

Because of this, and to reduce close contact at work, employers can ask employees to screen themselves with a thermometer before they arrive at work or can look for fever-like symptoms.

A fever is defined as a temperature of 100.4 degrees or higher.

Symptoms that may be associated with fever include shivering, sweating, feeling tired or achy, or loss of appetite.

Some people with COVID disease do not have fever but may have other symptoms of illness (including cough, shortness of breath, sore throat, vomiting/diarrhea).

The Health Department will initially investigate any questions or complaints and, if found to be significant enough to seek charges, will enlist the assistance of law enforcement and county prosecutors.

As of 4 p.m., the Health Department of Northwest Michigan is reporting positive COVID-19 cases in the following counties:

Antrim – 5

Charlevoix – 8

Emmet – 14

Otsego – 26

Confirmed COVID-19 deaths in the following counties:

Emmet – 2

Otsego – 2

The State of Michigan has reported 17,221 cases and 727 deaths.