We can control how we react to pandemic

Our society and world are scary, especially right now.

By Chris Faulknor, Publisher

On one hand, we have the threat of a virus with a rising death toll.

Whether you fully believe the numbers you’re seeing or not, it’s safe to say that we all agree that the coronavirus has a high transmission rate and causes severe health problems, especially in those already weakened.

On the other hand, we have executive orders, states of emergency, and legal battles as to what Governor Whitmer is, and is not, empowered to do.

Some fear that we are in a state of tyranny.

Regardless of which side you’re on, we can all agree that these are scary times.

A cartoon I was watching with one of my children made me think this week.

It’s a happy and upbeat cartoon; it’s one of those children’s cartoons with nursery rhymes and bright colors to appease any child (or adult on an acid trip).

A wise old owl lived in an oak The more he saw, the less he spoke The less he spoke, the more he heard Why can’t we all be like that wise old bird?” We all need to stop our yelling and take a step back. Do we really have all the facts to back what we’re saying? And, is the other side completely wrong?

If you are frightened by the virus and choose to wear your mask and stay in your home, that’s commendable.

Is it reasonable to judge others who don’t take the same measures, and is it really something that should be legislated and enforced?

Should the police be forcing businesses to stay shut down, or is this a simple matter of “if you’re concerned about the risk of entering a local business, then choose not to?”

Are Governor Whitmer’s directives and orders truly backed by the constitution of our state and country?

On the other hand, I can’t say I was too proud when people intentionally caused a traffic jam in Lansing to protest.

Is this how Americans are supposed to handle a crisis?

Is it truly considerate to parade around with guns and force workers (police, for example) who have no choice but to be there to be exposed against their will to whatever you may have, and are you really being civilized?

In the long run, I support the rights of all.

I support your right to wear a mask, but I don’t appreciate the judgment if I’m not wearing one.

And, if one more person shouts “Six Feet! Six Feet!” at me, I might just snap one day.

I support the rights of the people protesting peacefully, and I understand that you have the right to carry your guns.

But, unless you’re prepared for an armed conflict, don’t try and tell me you’re protecting me against tyranny, because I know you have spouses and kids to get back to, and if you don’t, I seriously doubt you’re prepared to run an armed engagement against tyranny from your mother’s basement.

In short: everyone needs to stop being melodramatic, drop their political games, shut up, and look at the big picture.

Both sides (overall) make valid points and compromise is possible.

Both sides are truly doing their honest best to protect our well-being, whether they’re trying to protect our health or our freedom.

And, both sides are equally guilty of creating conflict that isn’t needed right now, whether it’s by encouraging further restrictions on our rights and clamoring because someone came within six feet of you or wearing a weapon bigger than my arm and screaming at the state police.

It’s time to grow up and listen to what the other side has to say.

My child’s cartoon had it right this week: “Why can’t we all be like that wise old bird?”