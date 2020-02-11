Was your home broken into or robbed?

Free

News Boyne City Gazette 58

Charlevoix County Sheriff Chuck Vondra would like to make the public aware of a man …

Charlevoix County Sheriff Chuck Vondra would like to make the public aware of a man who was recently arrested in Bay Township in Charlevoix County.

The arrestee, Jeffrey Donius from Shelby Township Michigan, was arrested by Charlevoix County Deputies after locating him living in a home that was not his.

Donius allegedly moved the property owners’ belongings out of their house and moved his stuff in, changed the locks, and put a new mailbox up.

Donius is also alleged by the sheriff office to have been casing other properties both inside and outside of Charlevoix County.

Some stolen property was recovered from a reported B&E in Evangeline Township in Charlevoix County.

The sheriff office also has property that was recovered but that is not currently reported stolen.

If you have had an encounter with Donius or have been the victim of a theft, please call the Charlevoix County Sheriff Office at (231) 547-4461.

Jeffrey Donius is charged with home invasion and remains lodged in the Charlevoix County jail on a $50,000 bond.