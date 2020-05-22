Virtual College Fair May 26-28

Free

News Boyne City Gazette 151

Students who may be interested in attending one of Michigan’s independent colleges and universities will have the opportunity to take part in a virtual college fair on May 26, 27, and 28 to learn about options available to them.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many students have been unable to attend traditional college fairs and meet with college representatives.

This virtual career fair will give high school students the chance to meet with admissions representatives to learn about programs, resources, and the campuses of Michigan’s 25 independent colleges and universities.

“Michigan students need to know about the college opportunities that are available to them,” said Robert LeFevre, president of Michigan Independent Colleges and Universities. “This event makes sure high school students have the chance learn how Michigan’s independent colleges and universities can be the next step for them without leaving home.”

Michigan’s independent colleges and universities pride themselves on providing students with small class sizes and on-campus leadership opportunities, as well as affordability through financial aid. In fact, 90 percent of students of students at independent colleges and universities receive financial assistance directly from the college itself, or state and federal grants.

The event is open to high school sophomores and juniors, as well as graduating seniors who have not finalized college plans following graduation. The fair will take place on May 26 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., May 27 from 2 to 5 p.m., and May 28 from 5 to 7 p.m.

The college fair will be hosted through College Fairs Online and is sponsored by the Michigan College Access Network. Students interested in participating, can get more information or register at https://collegefairsonline.com/mi-student-registration.