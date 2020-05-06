Virtual art party this summer

This summer, Crooked Tree Arts Center is celebrating its annual fundraiser, DART for ART, in …

This summer, Crooked Tree Arts Center is celebrating its annual fundraiser, DART for ART, in a new way.

Due to current events, DART for ART has gone the social distance! Join us as we celebrate the sunset on half a century of inspiring and enriching lives through the arts in Northern Michigan – ONLINE – August 13 – 20.

“This year marks CTAC’s 23rd annual DART for ART. And while we may not be celebrating and fundraising in person, we feel that this reimagined event will still be a highlight of the summer,” said Megan DeWindt, CTAC-Petoskey Site Coordinator. “The health and safety of our patrons, artists, and staff is our top priority, and by going virtual, we can still celebrate the arts without putting anyone at risk,” she added.

The 2020 Virtual DART for ART Featured Artist is Harbor Springs’ own Trisha Witty. The featured artwork, entitled “Ethereal,” is an original palette knife oil painting created by Witty, which will be auctioned off during the Virtual DART for ART finale.

One of Northern Michigan’s premier local artists, Trisha Witty is honored to be CTAC’s featured artist for the 2020 Virtual DART for ART: “I have supported and donated original art to this event for the past 15 years. DART has always been one of my favorite ways to contribute to our community enrichment.”

Virtual DART for ART tickets include the following: Dinner and drinks for you and your guest(s) at your choice of DART for ART partner restaurants; $250 credit for artwork from the DART for ART online art gallery; exclusive online auctions and raffles; and access to live-stream events and performances from the CTAC School of Music, CTAC School of Ballet, Trisha Witty, and more!

“DART for ART is CTAC’s largest fundraiser, and now, more than ever before, we are depending on community support to provide arts opportunities and education for years to come,” said DeWindt.

During the weeklong fundraising event, daily “virtual door prizes” will be drawn, and for those with a Bronze level or above reservation hosting an in-home viewing party for the live-stream finale, we’ll deliver wine and a complimentary cheese and charcuterie tray from Petoskey Cheese to your door for the live-stream finale!

And as always, the DART for ART gallery will feature original works of art, including paintings, watercolor, photography, sculpture, jewelry, pottery, and more! CTAC tentatively plans to display all donated DART of ART artwork in the Petoskey galleries for in-person viewing. However, if the galleries are not yet open to the public, small groups may schedule a private tour in advance and during the event week.

This has been a challenging time for Northern Michigan, and your generosity and event attendance can make a difference in our local communities.

“Aside from experiencing DART for ART in a new format this year, we’re looking forward to positively impacting our region,” said Andrea Coronado, CTAC Events Coordinator. “When you join us at Virtual DART for Art and enjoy all the favorite event highlights you’ve come to expect, you’re not only supporting Crooked Tree Arts Center, but you are also supporting area artists, local restaurants, and small businesses. The arts have the power to unite us all, no matter where we are, and we can’t wait to celebrate with our ‘virtual guests’ this summer!”

For more information about Virtual DART for ART and to make a reservation, contact the Crooked Tree Arts Center at 231-347-4337 or visit www.crookedtree.org. The Crooked Tree Arts Center is located at 461 E. Mitchell Street, downtown Petoskey.