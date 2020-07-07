Virtual ag/natural resources field days

Michigan State University (MSU) AgBioResearch and MSU Extension will host a series of virtual field day events called “From the Field” throughout the summer and into the fall. Ongoing agricultural research and outreach at the university will be presented to growers and producers on a variety of topics.

Field day events, normally hosted at the various MSU AgBioResearch Centers across Michigan, will be online due to COVID-19. The events will feature a combination of pre-recorded and live presentations to share information on several topics of statewide and regional interest in the areas of agriculture and natural resources.

“Although the majority of our agricultural work has been ongoing during the pandemic, we decided to offer our popular field day events online this year in an effort to keep everyone safe and to abide by the guidance of the university during these unprecedented times,” said Doug Buhler, director of MSU AgBioResearch. “The food supply chain needs this critical information now perhaps more than ever.”

Beginning in July and running through September, MSU’s College of Agriculture and Natural Resources will announce the various field day events, along with topics and links to content on its Virtual Field Days website. Individual field day registration is available on the From the Field site by clicking on the individual events.

RUP and CCA credits can be earned by registering and participating in several of the events.

“I’m impressed by the enthusiasm of our researchers and MSU Extension Educators to quickly pivot and change up the format of the field days,” said Jeff Dwyer, director of MSU Extension. “Their efforts from recording their own videos to answering grower questions and concerns in virtual conferences is commendable, and speaks to their commitment to the success of the agriculture industry.”

Educational webinars and research updates will be provided by MSU researchers and MSU Extension Educators. The information provided at each virtual field day will be especially relevant to producers, educators and commodity experts.

Virtual Field Days will be held Wednesdays at 8 a.m., unless otherwise noted. Topics will include:

MANURE MANAGEMENT – Tuesday, July 21, 10 a.m.

VITICULTURE – July 27 – July 31

BAY AREA VEGETABLE TRIAL REVIEWS – July 29

ROOT CROP RESEARCH UPDATE – August 5

DRY BEAN AND SUGARBEET – August 19

SOYBEAN – August 26

PEACH – September 2

COVER CROPS – September 2

CORN – September 9

OCEANA RESEARCH TOUR – September 16

COREY MARSH MIGRATORY BIRD – September 23

PRECISION LIVESTOCK FARMING – October 7

Please visit the website to pre-register and learn more.