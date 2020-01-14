Veteran of the month honored

The Veteran of the month of January 2020, is Charles Willard McPherson.

Born May 2, 1932 in Ottawa County, Michigan to parents Levi “Lee” and Arabelle Brown McPherson.

In 1935 his family moved to Spring Lake Michigan, and in 1940 they moved to Robinson Michigan.

Both communities near Grand Haven, Michigan. Charles attended school in Robinson, and at the age of 18 years, enlisted into the United States Army.

After completion of basic and advanced training, he was assigned to Company B, 2nd Engineer Combat Battalion, 2nd Infantry Division, and was then sent to the Korean Theater of Operations.

His Division was ordered to support the 8th Army in the area of KUNU-RI, North Korea.

During the Battle of Chongchon River, between 26 November to 2 December, 1950, the 2nd Division suffered heavy losses after being surrounded by enemy forces of the Chinese Army.

On 1 December, 1950, McPherson was listed as Missing in Action.

His remains were never found. On 31 December, 1953 he was presumed deceased and was awarded:

The Purple Heart Medal

Korean Service Medal

United Nations Service Medal

National Defense Medal

Korean Presidential Unit Citation

Republic of Korea War Service Medal

And his name was added to the Korean War Veterans Honor Roll. On 1 December, 1950, Corporal Charles Willard McPherson answered the final call and is being honored by his extended family.

To honor a veteran, call the program chairman at (231) 588-6067 or on Tuesdays call (231) 582-7811 between 3:30-8:30 p.m.

The ceremony may be witnessed on the first Thursday of each month at The American Legion Post located on the corner of South Lake and Main streets in Boyne City, Mich. at 6:15 p.m.