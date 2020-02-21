USDA, EPA, DOT supporting rural America

Today, Rep. Jack Bergman announced the latest round of U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), Environmental …

Today, Rep. Jack Bergman announced the latest round of U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), and Department of Transportation (DOT) initiatives to support rural communities.

Rep. Bergman is a vocal advocate in Congress for key rural programs to improve the health of our local water systems, bring connectivity to our homes and businesses, and safeguard the roads, bridges, and trails we use every day.

“The Trump Administration continues delivering on its promise to support rural America. This latest round of commitments and grant availability for rural communities further highlights the renewed prioritization of rural and remote needs across the First District and United States,” said Bergman.

More information about this week’s announcements can be found at the following links:

USDA and EPA Announce Continued Commitment to Support Rural Water Systems.



USDA Seeks Applications for Technical Assistance and Training Grants For Community Facilities.



USDA Makes $7.5 Million in Technical Assistance and Training Grants Available for Disaster Recovery.

U.S. Secretary of Transportation Elaine L. Chao Announces Availability of $1 Billion to Upgrade American Infrastructure.