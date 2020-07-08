US-31 resurfacing in Petoskey begins July 12

The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will invest $1.2 million to nearly 5.8 miles of US-31 in two locations:

From west of Division Street to west of Zaiger Road

From east of Manvel Road to south of Graham Road

This work is scheduled to be done at night, between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. Sunday through Friday morning.

There will be no work Friday or Saturday night.

Project is expected to run from Sunday July 12 to Friday Aug. 21.

For project details and a map, visit Mi Drive.

This work will require lane closures with traffic regulators in sections with two lanes. Traffic will be shifted in sections with three or four lanes.

This project includes new pavement markings.