US-131 road project to begin north of Boyne Falls

News Boyne City Gazette 227

US-131 resurfacing north of Boyne Falls is scheduled to start on Monday May 18.

The project is expected to be completed by Friday July 31.

The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will invest $2.2 million to resurface 8.4 miles of US-131, from Thumb Lake Road just north of Boyne Falls to Bear River Road in Charlevoix County.

For project details and a map, visit Mi Drive.

This work will require single-lane closures with traffic regulators.

This project includes new pavement markings and rumble strips.

This road construction project is an essential function.

Transportation workers in the field follow Centers for Disease Control guidelines to limit their risk of getting sick.