Unique scholarship available

North Central Michigan College provides a Presidential Scholarship to one graduating senior from a home school within our service area.

Presidential Scholarships are offered for full tuition (up to 20 contact hours per semester) and mandatory fees for four consecutive semesters (fall and winter only).

Field study fees are not included. Scholarship recipients must register for the fall semester immediately following their spring high school graduation. This is a competitive scholarship.

To be considered, a student shall:

Complete an online Application for Admission to North Central by April 1 of his/her graduation year

Have a minimum 3.5 overall high school grade point average (include a high school transcript complete through the nominee’s seventh semester)

Submit a recommendation letter that addresses his/her academic potential and leadership qualities

Submit a statement that addresses academic and career goals and how North Central will help to meet those goals

Submit ACT/SAT scores (below are the qualifying scores):

ACT score of 18 or above in English and a Reading score of 21 or above;

SAT (test prior to April 2016) score of 430 or above in English and a score of 450 or above in Reading;

SAT (test starting April 2016) two-digit score of 25 or above in both English and Reading;

SAT (test starting April 2016) three-digit score of 500 or above in English/Reading/Writing (ERW)

All documentation must be received no later than April 13, 2020. Applicants will be notified of the selection decision by April 24, 2020. For more information, contact Renee DeYoung, vice president of Student Affairs, at (231) 348-6618.