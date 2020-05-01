U.P. business wins guided-missile frigate contract

This week the U.S. Navy announced Fincantieri Marinette Marine was awarded the contract for detail design …

This week the U.S. Navy announced Fincantieri Marinette Marine was awarded the contract for detail design and construction of the FFG(X) guided-missile frigate. While physically located in Marinette, Wisconsin, thousands of U.P. workers are employed at Marinette Marine.

If all options are exercised, the cumulative value of this contract would be $5,576,105,441. Rep. Jack Bergman, Member of the House Armed Services Committee, and Retired USMC Lt. General issued the following statement:

“With this contract award, Fincantieri Marinette Marine will continue its longstanding tradition of supporting the U.S. Navy, building high- quality ships, and creating jobs in the region. This contract will have lasting impacts on Michigan’s First District and the U.S. Navy as it prepares for the future fight.

“As a Member of the House Armed Services Committee, I’m proud to have worked alongside Congressman Mike Gallagher (WI-08) to support the shipyard in its efforts to secure this contract. I look forward to our continued efforts, as the hardworking men and women at the Fincantieri Marinette Marine shipyard begin their work.”

The FFG (X) class is designed to be a multi-mission small surface combatant able to meet the demands of the National Defense Strategy, and will feature a new radar system, 32 vertical launch cells, and an Aegis combat system. In addition to ensuring work at the shipyard for the duration of the contract, the project is projected to create thousands of jobs to benefit our local workforce.

