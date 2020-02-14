Two arrested in Gaylord for crack, meth sales

On Tuesday evening, February 11, 2020, Straits Area Narcotics Enforcement (SANE) arrested two subjects in …
On Tuesday evening, February 11, 2020, Straits Area Narcotics Enforcement (SANE) arrested two subjects in Gaylord for selling crack cocaine and crystal methamphetamine. The two subjects were arrested shortly after they sold crack cocaine and methamphetamine to SANE. Detectives found more drugs on the subjects at the time of their arrest and seized cash, their vehicle and other evidence. The subjects were lodged in the Otsego County Jail.
Antonio Alunte Segrest, 30 years of age, Mount Morris resident, was charged with one count Delivery of Crack Cocaine, a 20 year felony and/or $25,000; one count Delivery of Methamphetamine, a 20 year felony and/or $25,000.00, one count Possession with Intent to Deliver Crack Cocaine, a 20 year felony and/or $25,000; one count Possession with Intent to Deliver Methamphetamine, a 20 year felony and/or $25,000; habitual offender 4th offense notice.
Lashonda Monique Singleton, 29 years of age, Flint resident, was charged with one count Possession with Intent to Deliver Crack Cocaine, a 20 year felony and/or $25,000; one count Possession with Intent to Deliver Methamphetamine, a 20 year felony and/or $25,000.
SANE was assisted by the Michigan State Police (MSP) 7th District Hometown Security Team (HST), MSP Gaylord Post and the MSP Gaylord Post Canine Handler.