Two arrested for drugs, theft, weapons

On January 27, 2020 at approximately 3:55 p.m., Benzie County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to the area of Nessen Rd. and Lindy Rd. in Thompsonville.

The Sheriff’s Office received a call that there was a vehicle in the middle of the road with all the doors and the back hatch open, but no one was around.

Benzie County Sheriff’s Office requested the assistance of the Traverse Narcotics Team (TNT).

Upon arrival several rifles were observed inside of the vehicle. Two additional firearms were found in the wooded area near the vehicle. An open box of 9mm pistol rounds were located on the rear passenger seat but no handguns were observed.

Deputies received information that further down Nessen Rd., in Manistee County, deputies were out with two individuals that were claiming ownership of the vehicle.

Manistee County Sheriff’s deputies brought the two individuals back to the scene.

The individuals were identified as 36-year-old Douglas Denby of Lansing, MI and 30-year-old Tiffanie McGee of Holt, MI.

A thorough search was conducted of the vehicle and a stolen 9mm handgun was located along with methamphetamine.

A ground search of the area was conducted, and it was found that a camper trailer and pole barn had been broken into. Electronics and other property were in the woods as though someone was attempting to hide it.

Denby and McGee were arrested and lodged at the Benzie County Jail.

They were arraigned on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 for one count Receiving and Concealing a Stolen Firearms, Possession of Methamphetamine, two counts of Carrying a Concealed Weapon, two counts of Possession of a Taser, two counts of possession of a loaded firearm in a vehicle, and three additional counts of possession of a controlled substance.

The investigation is ongoing as the Benzie County Sheriff’s Office and Traverse Narcotics Team locates the owners of all the stolen property.

The Traverse Narcotics Team is an eight-county, multi-jurisdictional task force under the direction of the Michigan State Police and is also comprised of officers from various law enforcement agencies in Grand Traverse, Leelanau, Benzie, Kalkaska, Antrim, Missaukee, Osceola, and Wexford County Sheriff’s Departments along with the Traverse City Police Department.