Truestream internet info session Feb. 12

Great Lakes Energy and Truestream will host a fiber internet informational session on Wednesday Feb. 12 at Petoskey Middle School from 4:30-7 p.m.

The event is free and open to Great Lakes Energy electric members who are eligible for Truestream, the cooperative’s new fiber internet and voice network.

Truestream is currently available to Great Lakes Energy members in Emmet County with expansion beginning in Antrim and Charlevoix counties this year.

Event attendees will learn more about Truestream’s service offerings which include internet plans with speeds up to 1 Gig with no data caps and no contracts.

The event also includes an educational how-to session on streaming TV services.

To register for the free event, visit www.truestreamfiber.com/event/truestream-rally-february/. The Petoskey Middle School is located at 801 Northmen Drive, Petoskey, MI.

To register for Truestream fiber internet or learn more visit www.jointruestream.com.