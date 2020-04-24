Traffic signal upgrade at US-31, Clinton St.

Set to begin on Wednesday April 29 and be completed Monday July 6, the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is investing about $256,000 to replace the traffic signal on US-31(Bridge Street) at Clinton Street in downtown Charlevoix. The project also includes upgrading the sidewalk ramps at the intersection to Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) standards.

For project details and a map, visit Mi Drive.

This work requires intermittent lane, sidewalk and ramp closures. Pedestrians may need to use the sidewalk on the opposite side of the street at times, as two corners of the intersection will be closed at a time.

This project will maintain safety at this intersection by regulating traffic for all users.

This road construction project is an essential function. Transportation workers in the field follow Centers for Disease Control guidelines to limit their risk of getting sick.