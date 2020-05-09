Tips for reopening your restaurant

Join the Northwest Michigan SBDC and the Manistee Area Chamber of Commerce for a webinar on Revive and Thrive: Strategies for Re-Opening Your Restaurants on Wednesday May 13.

The webinar is being held from 11 a.m. to noon online.

The event is co-sponsored by the Northwest Michigan Small Business Development Center (MI-SBDC), Manistee Area Chamber of Commerce, and Networks Northwest.

This webinar will feature wisdom from Senior Business Consultant and restaurant guru, John Schmitt of the Southwest MI-SBDC.

John will help business owners recognize the new realities of communicating and assuring customers while providing quality, authentic dining experiences, as you begin to reopen your restaurant or food-based business.

Northwest MI-SBDC Regional Director, Annie Olds, and Business Consultant, Joni Krolczyk, will be available for additional questions and answers following the presentation as well.

There is no charge to attend the training, but pre-registration is required at SBDCMichigan.org/training in order to join the webinar.

For more information, contact the SBDC at sbdc@networksnorthwest.org or 231-929-5060.