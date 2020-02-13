Thinking of a job in nursing or public safety?

NCMC to host career-exploration event focused on nursing, public safety

North Central Michigan College will host a Discovery Day career-exploration event from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday Feb. 21 in the Health Education and Science Center on the Petoskey campus.

The event will focus on careers in nursing and public safety, with the goal of helping students discover whether a career in those fields suits their interests, plus the education and preparation necessary to secure employment.

The hands-on, free event will feature break-out sessions led by North Central faculty, and a question-and-answer session with North Central students will provide helpful information about the education required.

Discovery Days are open to high school juniors and older.

Pre-registration is required, and attendance is limited to 30 people per track—nursing or criminal justice/emergency medical technician/firefighting.

Lunch will be provided.

Register online at:

http://bit.ly/ncmcdiscoverydays