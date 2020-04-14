The Brook seeks volunteers

Free

News

Notices Boyne City Gazette 92

THE BROOK VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITIES APRIL 2020

The Brook Retirement Communities is actively seeking volunteers to help …

THE BROOK VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITIES APRIL 2020

The Brook Retirement Communities is actively seeking volunteers to help support the potential staffing shortage due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Opportunities include clinical, clerical, hospitality, housekeeping, maintenance, personal care aides, crafting and kitchen support.

We are currently identifying people who may be able to volunteer by sharing their talent and skills with The Brook to assist in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic in the event of an emergent need.

As this situation continually evolves, we want to make certain that we are prepared and have a strong support system for our residents and staff that is ready to assist our communities.

We serve 11 counties throughout Michigan that include, Big Rapids, Boyne City, Cedar Springs, Cheboygan, Gaylord, Gladwin, Grayling, Houghton Lake, Newaygo, Roscommon and West Branch. Resident care and satisfaction are our top priority. This is our purpose, and everyone in The Brook community is committed to it.

We truly appreciate everyone who has already shown their support in many ways and have reached out to offer their assistance.

If you are interested in volunteering at The Brook, please contact us at www.BrookRetirement.com and select a location that you desire or call us at 989 745-6500.