Temperature Detection Cameras for Business from Habitec Security

Free

News Boyne City Gazette 96

Habitec Security is now offering thermographic cameras for detecting elevated temperatures so businesses can better …

Habitec Security is now offering thermographic cameras for detecting elevated temperatures so businesses can better protect their employees and customers.

Thermographic cameras can integrate with existing security camera systems and offer a new way for businesses to monitor their business.

These cameras are currently waiting on FDA approval, but are recommended by the CDC to help business owners minimize risk factors for their business.

How Businesses Can Benefit Through Thermal Imaging for Detecting Elevated Temperatures

Thermographic cameras allow businesses to quickly monitor customers and employees’ temperatures without slowing business operations down and it reduces their employee’s risk by eliminating contact through direct temperature testing.

Thermal imaging cameras also offer many other benefits that will be beneficial to businesses long after the COVID-19 epidemic. Other features include automatic traffic counting, facial recognition, and they provide an excellent supplement to general security.

Security Solutions to Open Your Business Safely

A customized video surveillance system can help monitor employees to ensure they are practicing social distancing, wearing masks, and following all COVID-19 guidelines.

If someone is diagnosed with COVID-19, surveillance and access control systems can help you understand where that employee went and who else was exposed.

Access Control systems can also limit employees’ access and time to certain areas of the building, further protecting critical parts of your business.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, it is more important than ever for businesses to monitor activity to keep their customers and employees safe.

Learn more at:

https://www.habitecsecurity.com/resources/index.php/2020/05/08/temperature-detection-for-business/

https://www.habitecsecurity.com/resources/index.php/2020/04/21/business-security-covid-19-coronavirus/

About Habitec Security

Habitec Security is headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, and operates two full-service branches in Columbus, Ohio, and Charlevoix, Michigan.

Habitec is ranked as one of the leading privately held alarm companies in Ohio and as the 52nd largest electronic security company in the country according to the top 100 rankings compiled by the Security Distributing & Marketing (SDM).

—Sponsored Content—