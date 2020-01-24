Suspicious fire arrest

The Michigan State Police (MSP) Gaylord Post and MSP Fire Marshall were called to a suspicious fire early morning on November 22, 2019 at the Horsell Manor Elkland Senior Center in Vanderbilt. The fire began at approximately 6:00 a.m. in a hall attached to the visitor’s area in the center. The Vanderbilt Fire Department responded to the fire.

The investigation revealed the fire was set intentionally. No one was injured in the fire; however, the fire caused an estimated $55,000.00 to $70,000.00 in damages. Detectives were able to identify a suspect and arrested 57-year-old Brenda Lee Bolinger, a resident at Horsell Manor.

Bolinger was arraigned in the 87-A District Court in Otsego County for one count First Degree Arson, a felony punishable by imprisonment for life or any term of years or a fine of not more than $20,000.00 or three times the value of the property damaged or destroyed, whichever is greater, or both imprisonment and a fine. Bolinger was released on a $10,000.00 cash bond.