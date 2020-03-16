Support and services during Covid-19 shutdown

Boyne City Main Street Executive Director Kelsie King-Duff today released the following list of resources and support services that have come to our attention during this uncertain time. Please see below. This will continually be updated (found on our website and social media) as more information becomes available.

Not only will we do our best to provide support to you and your business, we will be providing reminders to customers of ways they can still support you during this time like, gift cards, social media shares, online orders, etc. We are also working on designating specific pick-up spaces downtown.

Of course, feel free to call or email us anytime and we will assist in any way possible! Just need to talk – call us at 231-582-9009 or mainstreet@boynecity.com Our jokes aren’t really that funny, but we will try! We are all in this together, and it takes a village!

Resources:

The Michigan Small Business Development Center is preparing for a number of webinars that will help a business address cash flow with little to no revenue coming in. The webinars will be available this week and can be found here. They also have a wide range of webinars currently and always available that we recommend perusing through as well.

Our friends at Oregon Main Street shared this article relating to business interruption insurance. We recommend contacting your insurance carrier for specific details on your policy.

U.S. Small Business Administration Guidance can be found here Information on SBA loans can be found here or by calling 1-800-659-2955 or emailing disastercustomerservice@sba.gov You may also want to reach out to your bank for loan options.

Our friends at Grand Haven Main Street and Whizbang provided a report for small businesses with lots of creative ideas. Some of our favorites include: delivery of product directly to the customer, drive by pick-up, practice personal clienteling (reaching out directly to your best customers), Facebook (or other social media) live selling events, and creating special bundles for people sheltering in place. The full report can be found here.

The MEDC and the Small Business Services team are working on compiling additional information about support for small businesses. For the latest updates from the state, click here. The number for the Michigan Economic Development Call Center for business support is 888.522.0103 For information on expanded unemployment benefits can be found here



Have any additional ideas or resources we should add to this? Please send them our way! If you are doing something creative in your business, please let us know so we can promote it.