Students in nat’l poetry project

Featured

News Boyne City Gazette 85

Students of Boyne City and Boyne Falls public schools are getting the chance to stretch their poetry muscles through the “Be the Change” program initiated by the National Writing Project.

Students of Boyne City and Boyne Falls public schools are getting the chance to stretch their poetry muscles through the “Be the Change” program initiated by the National Writing Project.

Students of Boyne City and Boyne Falls public schools are getting the chance to stretch their poetry muscles through the “Be the Change” program initiated by the National Writing Project.