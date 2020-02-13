Student honors

Michigan Technological University, in Houghton, has released the Dean’s List for the 2019 fall semester.
More than 1,880 students were named to the Dean’s List this past fall. To be included, students must achieve a grade point average of 3.5 or higher.
A pound sign indicates a student who earned University Honors, finishing in the top 2 percent of their College.
Asterisks indicate those earning straight-A averages of 4.0.
Among the honorees are the following from the local area:
Boyne City
• Eleri R. Giem*, Boyne City High School, General Engineering
• John Paul Moody*, Boyne City High School, Accounting
Charlevoix
• Dylan M. Jensen, Petoskey High School, Mechanical Engineering
• Cheyenne L. Scott, Charlevoix High School, Biomedical Engineering
• Eric A. Smith, Charlevoix High School, General Engineering
• Derek J. Willis, Boyne City High School, Mechanical Engineering
East Jordan
• Ted W. Nachazel, East Jordan High School, Scientific & Tech Comm (BA)