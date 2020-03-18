Status of Boyne area business, city, public services

March 18, 2020
Boyne City Gazette
249
CITY HALL CLOSED – To better protect the public and City personnel during this COVID-19 outbreak, the entire Boyne City Hall Building will be closed to the public until further notice, except for necessary meetings. Staff can be contacted by email or phone, 231-582-6597.
CHARLEVOIX COUNTY TRANSIT  is making some changes to service hours. Effective immediately, the Friday/Saturday Late Night Buses have been suspended as well as daytime Saturday service. Beginning Wednesday, March 18th, Transit will provide FREE RIDES for the following services:

Food/Meal Pick-up – includes grocery stores, food pantries, school food programs, restaurant curbside/to-go. As many of these locations have limited timeframes for pick-up, it’s important that passengers pre-schedule rides if at all possible. Same day requests will be provided based on a first-come/first service basis.
Medical Transportation – Please confirm your appointments with your medical provider the day before your appointment. We suggest scheduling medical transportation at least 3 days in advance whenever possible.
There is no eligibility criteria for the free rides being offered. If you need a ride, call us and we’ll do our best to make it work for you. Call 231-582-6900 to schedule trips.
Service days/hours are subject to change based on directives from local/state/federal officials. Please check our Facebook Page and the county website for updated information.
BOYNE CITY MAIN STREET – For the safety of our staff and visitors, our office is closed to the public. Please call us at 231-582-9009 or email mainstreet@boynecity.com for assistance. Like us on Facebook or Instagram @BoyneCityMainStreet and visit our website, www.boynecitymainstreet.com for updates. Thank you, and stay healthy!
BOYNE MOUNTAIN RESORT temporarily ceased regular operations on March 15th and hotel guests departed on the 16th. The plan is re-open this spring. All advance lift ticket and Avalanche Bay Indoor Waterpark day pass purchases are fully refundable and will automatically be processed by our team in 7-10 business days.
211 CALL CENTERS – Char-Em United Way reminds area residents that 211 call centers are fully operational and able to work remotely, if needed. A role that 211 can play is in rumor control. Anyone without internet access can call 211 and be given vetted information about COVID-19.
CHURCH OF THE NATIVITY – By a directive from the Episcopal Bishops for all of Michigan, Church of the Nativity will have no in-person worship or other events until May 10. So we are going online! Join us for our Facebook livestream at 10 a.m. Sunday. Our understanding is that you do not even need a Facebook account to watch, listen, and comment. These are challenging times – and by God’s grace, we will meet the challenge.
GREAT LAKES ENERGY offices are now closed to the public. You can use their drop-box or mail for payments. You can use your online account at gtlakes.com or via the GLE app to make payments, report outages or request other service needs. You can also call 888-485-2537 to make a payment by phone or ask a question. We will cautiously continue all operations including construction and Truestream installations. Please reschedule appointments if you are not feeling well
CycleNORTH COUNTRY CYCLE SHOP – We understand your dilemma of social distancing and wanting to get out in this nice weather! As such, we are temporarily tweaking how we conduct business.
1. Need your bike repaired but don’t feel comfortable driving into town? All good, we can pick up (pun intended) your bike and drop it off. Yes, we will use an abundance of sanitizer.
2. Trying to purchase a bike but would rather do some preliminary research without entering a shop? Great – feel free to call, email, FB message, etc. If you’d like, we can also deliver your new and incredibly sterile bike to you.
3. Please don’t hesitate to contact us outside of shop hours. We like talking about bikes!
4. All payments can be processed electronically through PayPal, Venmo, Apple Pay, etc. Our credit card machine also accepts contactless payment.
BARDEN LUMBER will be open during their normal hours of Mon-Fri 8-5 and Saturday 8-Noon. Customers may call (231) 582-9961 or e-mail info@bardenlumber.com to set-up a no-contact drive-thru pickup or delivery. They have cancelled their annual Builder Grill-Out.
EASTER EGG HUNTS sponsored by First Presbyterian Church, Young State Park and Boyne Mountain have been cancelled.
SOMMERSET POINTE restaurant and the Pointe Health Club gym are temporarily closed.
52 WEEKENDS has closed its storefront on Water Street in downtown Boyne City, but many items from the store are available on their website.
FORGOTTEN TREASURES is suspending storefront operations. During this time they will be revamping at the shop and working on the possibility of getting items online. Consignments terms on items recently dropped off for the upcoming season will be extended.
BEAR RIVER HEALTH will proceed with treatment and service as usual. Their dedicated infection prevention experts have been proactive in planning and responding to the COVID-19 outbreak, and continue to implement actions to prevent the spread of infection. These measures include rigorous screening, sanitation, and hygiene practices. These infection control measures are now a permanent part of BRH culture, not only to address COVID-19, but also flu and colds. Full press release.
