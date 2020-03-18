Status of Boyne area business, city, public services

CITY HALL CLOSED – To better protect the public and City personnel during this COVID-19 outbreak, the entire Boyne City Hall Building will be closed to the public until further notice, except for necessary meetings. Staff can be contacted by email or phone, 231-582-6597.

CHARLEVOIX COUNTY TRANSIT is making some changes to service hours. Effective immediately, the Friday/Saturday Late Night Buses have been suspended as well as daytime Saturday service. Beginning Wednesday, March 18th, Transit will provide FREE RIDES for the following services: Food/Meal Pick-up – includes grocery stores, food pantries, school food programs, restaurant curbside/to-go. As many of these locations have limited timeframes for pick-up, it’s important that passengers pre-schedule rides if at all possible. Same day requests will be provided based on a first-come/first service basis. Medical Transportation – Please confirm your appointments with your medical provider the day before your appointment. We suggest scheduling medical transportation at least 3 days in advance whenever possible. There is no eligibility criteria for the free rides being offered. If you need a ride, call us and we’ll do our best to make it work for you. Call 231-582-6900 to schedule trips. Service days/hours are subject to change based on directives from local/state/federal officials. Please check our Facebook Page and the county website for updated information. is making some changes to service hours. Effective immediately, the Friday/Saturday Late Night Buses have been suspended as well as daytime Saturday service. Beginning Wednesday, March 18th, Transit will provide FREE RIDES for the following services:

BOYNE CITY MAIN STREET – For the safety of our staff and visitors, our office is closed to the public. Please call us at 231-582-9009 or email – For the safety of our staff and visitors, our office is closed to the public. Please call us at 231-582-9009 or email mainstreet@boynecity.com for assistance. Like us on Facebook or Instagram @BoyneCityMainStreet and visit our website, www.boynecitymainstreet.com for updates. Thank you, and stay healthy!

BOYNE MOUNTAIN RESORT temporarily ceased regular operations on March 15th and hotel guests departed on the 16th. The plan is re-open this spring. All advance lift ticket and Avalanche Bay Indoor Waterpark day pass purchases are fully refundable and will automatically be processed by our team in 7-10 business days.