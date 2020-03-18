Status of Boyne area business, city, public services

CHURCH OF THE NATIVITY
– By a directive from the Episcopal Bishops for all of Michigan, Church of the Nativity will have no in-person worship or other events until May 10. So we are going online! Join us for our Facebook livestream
at 10 a.m. Sunday. Our understanding is that you do not even need a Facebook account to watch, listen, and comment. These are challenging times – and by God’s grace, we will meet the challenge.
GREAT LAKES ENERGY
offices are now closed to the public. You can use their drop-box or mail for payments. You can use your online account at gtlakes.com
or via the GLE app to make payments, report outages or request other service needs. You can also call 888-485-2537 to make a payment by phone or ask a question. We will cautiously continue all operations including construction and Truestream installations. Please reschedule appointments if you are not feeling well
NORTH COUNTRY CYCLE SHOP
– We understand your dilemma of social distancing and wanting to get out in this nice weather! As such, we are temporarily tweaking how we conduct business.
1. Need your bike repaired but don’t feel comfortable driving into town? All good, we can pick up (pun intended) your bike and drop it off. Yes, we will use an abundance of sanitizer.
2. Trying to purchase a bike but would rather do some preliminary research without entering a shop? Great – feel free to call, email, FB message, etc. If you’d like, we can also deliver your new and incredibly sterile bike to you.
3. Please don’t hesitate to contact us outside of shop hours. We like talking about bikes!
4. All payments can be processed electronically through PayPal, Venmo, Apple Pay, etc. Our credit card machine also accepts contactless payment.
BARDEN LUMBER will be open
during their normal hours of Mon-Fri 8-5 and Saturday 8-Noon. Customers may call (231) 582-9961 or e-mail info@bardenlumber.com
to set-up a no-contact drive-thru pickup or delivery. They have cancelled their annual Builder Grill-Out.
EASTER EGG HUNTS sponsored by First Presbyterian Church, Young State Park and Boyne Mountain have been cancelled.
SOMMERSET POINTE restaurant and the Pointe Health Club gym are temporarily closed.
52 WEEKENDS
has closed its storefront on Water Street in downtown Boyne City, but many items from the store are available on their website
.
FORGOTTEN TREASURES is suspending storefront operations. During this time they will be revamping at the shop and working on the possibility of getting items online. Consignments terms on items recently dropped off for the upcoming season will be extended.
BEAR RIVER HEALTH
will proceed with treatment and service as usual. Their dedicated infection prevention experts have been proactive in planning and responding to the COVID-19 outbreak, and continue to implement actions to prevent the spread of infection. These measures include rigorous screening, sanitation, and hygiene practices. These infection control measures are now a permanent part of BRH culture, not only to address COVID-19, but also flu and colds. Full press release
.