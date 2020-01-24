Stabbing and police chase

On Saturday evening, January 18, 2020 the Tuscarora Township Police Department was investigating a felonious …
On Saturday evening, January 18, 2020 the Tuscarora Township Police Department was investigating a felonious assault that occurred in a vehicle between a husband and wife near Indian River. The husband allegedly stabbed his wife during the assault. The wife was able to get free and run from the vehicle. The husband chased her down and continued the assault using the knife. The husband then fled the scene in the vehicle.
A trooper from the Michigan State Police (MSP) Gaylord Post responded to the area. The trooper located the suspect vehicle shortly after midnight northbound on Straits Highway near Topinabee Mail Route Road. The trooper attempted a traffic stop and the suspect fled. A pursuit ensued. The vehicle turned on Topinabee Mail Route and continued to the intersection of Topinabee Mail Route and Mullet Burt Road. Mackinaw City Police Department deployed stop sticks, however, the suspect was able to avoid them. The pursuit ended at the intersection of South Extension Road and Riggsville Road where the trooper performed the Precision Immobilization Technique (PIT) causing the suspect vehicle to lose control and go into the ditch. The suspect was taken into custody by the trooper and deputies from the Cheboygan County Sheriff’s Office.
The victim underwent emergency surgery at McLaren Northern Michigan Hospital in Petoskey and is expected to make a full recovery. The suspect, a 38-year-old man from Topinabee, was lodged in the Cheboygan County Jail for Flee and Elude and Operating While Intoxicated Third Offense. Additional charges are being sought by the Tuscarora Township Police Department for the assault.