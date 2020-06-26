Six new COVID-19 cases tied to local long-term care facilities

The Health Department of Northwest Michigan reported six new cases on Thursday June 25. There are …

The Health Department of Northwest Michigan reported six new cases on Thursday June 25.

There are two cases of COVID-19 in Antrim and four in Charlevoix. These cases are associated with testing in long-term care facilities conducted last week by the National Guard.

“We are at a critical point in re-opening at both the state and the local level,” said Health Department of Northwest Michigan Health Officer Lisa Peacock. “There are several important elements of our overall well-being at risk including a healthy restoration of our economy and the successful opening of our schools. In order for these incredibly important milestones to be achieved, we must continue to proceed with caution.”

She added, “When each of us takes the right steps such as masking, hand hygiene, and social distancing, we work together to protect our co-workers, our family members, and our community members at most risk.”

Case investigations and contact tracing for the six newly reported cases are currently in progress, and more information will be shared once it becomes available.

Long-term care facilities report positive cases to the State of Michigan and this information can be found here.

Health Department of Northwest Michigan continues to work closely with the community, including congregate living facilities, to ensure everyone is able to provide their patients and staff with the best protection and care.

This work has been most effective when community partners work together, demonstrated by the swift response and collaboration between facilities with exposure to new COVID-19 cases, and the health department quickly addressing steps for isolation and the necessary support for additional testing.

Our local facilities, along with many long-term care providers throughout the nation, are working hard to battle the COVID-19 pandemic and we continue to support them in providing the best care for their residents.

If you would like to get tested for COVID-19, please call 1-800-432-4121.

As of 4 p.m. on Thursday June 25, Health Department of Northwest Michigan reported:

Positive COVID-19 cases in the following counties:

Antrim – 17

Charlevoix – 22

Emmet – 22

Otsego – 104

Recovered COVID-19 cases in the following counties:

Antrim – 11

Charlevoix – 14

Emmet – 19

Otsego – 91

Confirmed COVID-19 deaths in the following counties:

Charlevoix – 2

Emmet – 2

Otsego – 10

The State of Michigan has reported 62,306 cases and 5,887 deaths.