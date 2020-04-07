Sign replacement project in Charlevoix starts April 13

Sign replacement project in Charlevoix, Antrim and Cheboygan counties starts April 13 along highways M-75, M-66, M-88, US-31, and M-27.
Nearest cities are Bellaire, Central Lake, East Jordan, Charlevoix, Boyne City, Indian River, and Cheboygan.
ESTIMATED STARTING DATE:
Monday, April 13, 2020 (weather dependent)
ESTIMATED COMPLETION DATE:
Friday, May 8, 2020
PROJECT: The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will invest $178,780 to replace signs along several routes in northern lower Michigan: M-75 and M-66 in Charlevoix County, M-88 and US-31 in Antrim County, and M-27 in Cheboygan County.
TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: This work will require shoulder closures.
SAFETY FEATURES: This project includes new traffic signs designed with updated reflective surfaces for better visibility at night, as well as new posts.