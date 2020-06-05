Several MI executive orders rescinded

Governor Gretchen Whitmer this week announced rescissions of executive orders on FOIA, hospital capacity, and emergency medical services, and the Michigan Department of Health and Human services (MDHHS) loosened rules on who can visit patients in certain health care settings, as regions across Michigan continue to advance under the MI Safe Start plan.
“As we slowly and safely reopen our economy, it’s important to roll back emergency orders designed to deal with the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic,” Governor Whitmer said. “By rolling back executive orders, and allowing more people to visit their loved ones in hospitals, it sends a clear signal we are making progress in the fight against COVID-19 and continue to move in a positive direction.”
Executive Order 2020-38, which extends certain FOIA deadlines due to COVID-19, will be rescinded at 12:00 am on June 11, 2020. Executive Orders 2020-39 (providing temporary relief from certain restrictions and requirements governing the provision of emergency medical services) and 2020-82 (providing temporary enhancements to operational capacity and efficiency of health care facilities) are rescinded, effective immediately.
Additionally, MDHHS Director Robert Gordon issued an epidemic order, “Exceptions to temporary restrictions on entry into certain facilities,” that allows expanded visitation in hospitals, outpatient clinics, and doctor’s offices.
“Sometimes a visitor can be just the medicine a hospitalized patient needs to help them through their recovery,” said Gordon. “As long as strong precautions are taken to help ensure the health and safety of visitors, patients and staff, this order allows for exceptions to those restrictions.”
Those facilities are required to:
