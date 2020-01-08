Several arrested after arson, property destruction

Troopers from the Michigan State Police (MSP) Gaylord Post responded to a fire early morning …
Troopers from the Michigan State Police (MSP) Gaylord Post responded to a fire early morning on November 17, 2019 at Kling’s Auto Recycling located at 879 Court Street in Cheboygan. Multiple vehicles had windows broken out and several vehicles were on fire.
The investigation revealed the fire was set intentionally and three suspects were identified by footwear impressions left at the scene. The suspects were interviewed by troopers and later charged by the Cheboygan County Prosecutor’s Office.
The suspects were identified as 17-year-old James Edward Charboneau, 17-year-old Evelyn Louise Bergstrom, and a juvenile, all from Cheboygan.
James Charboneau is charged with one count Arson Fourth Degree, a felony punishable by five years and $10,000.00; one count Malicious Destruction of Property greater than $999.00 but less than $20,000.00, a felony punishable by 5 years and/or $10,000.00. His bond was sent at $5,000.00 PR. His next scheduled court appearance is January 8, 2019 at 10:30 a.m.
Evelyn Bergstrom is charged with one count Malicious Destruction of Property greater than $999.00 but less than $20,000.00, a felony punishable by 5 years and/or $10,000.00. Her bond was sent at $5,000.00 PR. Her next scheduled court appearance is January 8, 2019 at 10:30 a.m.
The other person, a 16-year-old female from Cheboygan, is being charged as juvenile.
Troopers were assisted at the scene by the Cheboygan County Sheriff’s Office. Inverness Fire Department responded to the fire.