Sen. Schmidt constituent meetings

Events

Free

News Boyne City Gazette 101

State Sen. Wayne Schmidt, R-Traverse City, announced on Wednesday that he will be hosting coffee hours with constituents throughout the 37th Senate District during the month of January.

The senator will be available to answer questions and provide information and assistance, as well as take suggestions on issues affecting communities and businesses in the district. No appointment is necessary.

For more information or to contact Schmidt, please visit SenatorWayneSchmidt.com or call 517-373-2413.

Schmidt’s upcoming coffee hours are as follows:

Monday, Jan. 13

9 – 10 a.m.

Harbor Springs City Hall

160 Zoll St.

Harbor Springs

Monday, Jan. 13

Noon – 1 p.m.

Cup of the Day

406 Ashmun St.

Sault Ste. Marie

Friday, Jan. 17

9 – 10 a.m.

Park Street Cafe

113 S. Park St.

Traverse City

Friday, Jan. 17

11 a.m. – noon

Elk Rapids District Library

300 Isle of Pines Drive

Elk Rapids