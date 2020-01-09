Sen. Schmidt constituent meetings

State Sen. Wayne Schmidt, R-Traverse City, announced on Wednesday that he will be hosting coffee hours with constituents throughout the 37th Senate District during the month of January.
The senator will be available to answer questions and provide information and assistance, as well as take suggestions on issues affecting communities and businesses in the district. No appointment is necessary.
For more information or to contact Schmidt, please visit SenatorWayneSchmidt.com or call 517-373-2413.
Schmidt’s upcoming coffee hours are as follows:
Monday, Jan. 13
9 – 10 a.m.
Harbor Springs City Hall
160 Zoll St.
Harbor Springs
Monday, Jan. 13
Noon – 1 p.m.
Cup of the Day
406 Ashmun St.
Sault Ste. Marie
Friday, Jan. 17
9 – 10 a.m.
Park Street Cafe
113 S. Park St.
Traverse City
Friday, Jan. 17
11 a.m. – noon
Elk Rapids District Library
300 Isle of Pines Drive
Elk Rapids