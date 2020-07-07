Self-service stations here to help

Michigan residents have completed 608,069 transactions on the Michigan Department of State’s new self-service stations …

Renewal transactions are available for many automobiles, motorcycles and watercraft, with tabs printed instantly for automobiles and motorcycles, and watercraft tabs mailed to customers. Transactions often can be processed on the machines in less than two minutes.

To date, 122 new self-service stations have been installed across the state, replacing 93 legacy kiosks. Plans are in progress to install another 28 machines. Machines are available in various Secretary of State branch offices as well as various Kroger and Meijer stores. All stations accept Visa, Discover, Mastercard and American Express, and some accept cash.

“Self-service stations are an incredibly fast, accessible, simple way to renew your vehicle registration and receive your tabs,” said Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson. “Eligible customers can complete the transaction in minutes and are encouraged to use this simple and secure option located conveniently throughout the state.”

Customers can scan the barcode on their renewal notice at the machine. But customers also can process transactions with their plate number and last four digits of their Vehicle Identification Number (VIN).

Transactions are offered in English, Spanish, Arabic and Vietnamese, and anyone eligible to process an automobile, motorcycle or watercraft renewal transaction online also can use the self-service stations.

Most self-service stations are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Visit Michigan.gov/SOSSelfService for details on self-service station usage and an up-to-date list of locations.