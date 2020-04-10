Schools may play baseball yet

With the decision made by MHSAA to cancel the upcoming Michigan High School 2020 baseball season, we would like to give an opportunity to our area Senior’s to get out on the baseball field and compete for possibly the last time.

The coaching staffs from Boyne City, Charlevoix, East Jordan and Harbor Springs public schools have been in communications regarding the planning of a community baseball season consisting of their high school team rosters.

The goal would be to play a 2-week schedule of 12 games with a double elimination weekend tournament.

Unfortunately, we are uncertain as to when we will be able to leave our homes and do the things that we love to do in Northern Michigan.

All of these plans are made knowing that this can only happen if and when the state/federal government lifts the” stay at home order.”

If and when that happens, our number one priority will be to remain focused on the safety of players, coaches, parents and our community members.

We would never do anything until we have received the all clear from the State/Federal Government.

We all are hoping this will happen soon.

Our goals are to give our players the opportunity to use the skills that they have been honing for years and to play the sport they love.

The plan is for this set of games to last two weeks.

We are scheduling home and away double headers with each team during those weeks.

Game days will be Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday.

On the final Friday and Saturday, we will have a double elimination “First Responders Championship Tournament” that will also include an opening ceremony, a senior ceremony, all teams party, and a home run derby.

We want the help from our area media outlets publicizing this event in the media to help bring our communities together and get families back outside and having fun.

We will be donating all proceeds to the Charlevoix and Emmet County Sheriff Departments to assist in getting our local police officers PPE’s.

As soon as the “stay at home order” is lifted, and we are able to start, all teams will start a 10 day “Training Camp” to make sure the fields and players are ready for competition.

We ask that the media helps promote our efforts making this a major deal for all our communities and getting them back out supporting our youth. Please contact Toby McFarland for more information at (231) 622-3634.