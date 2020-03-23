School food service deemed critical and should continue

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s office issued the following statement today from Press Secretary Tiffany Brown on …

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s office issued the following statement today from Press Secretary Tiffany Brown on the governor’s “Stay Home, Stay Safe” executive order:

Gov. Whitmer is committed to ensuring that Michigan students have access to the food they need during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Under the governor’s executive order, K-12 school food services are considered critical infrastructure and should continue.

The governor deeply appreciates the vital work that our frontline school employees are doing every day to ensure that our kids have the food they need while the order is in effect.