Rural development questions?

USDA Rural Development Now in Enterprise-Wide Remote Operational Status

Remote Status Protects the Health of Employees, Customers and the Greater Community

(Washington, D.C., March 20, 2020) – Deputy Under Secretary Bette Brand announced today that USDA Rural Development is implementing enterprise-wide remote operational status effective immediately. Rural Development leadership and managers will continue to provide excellent customer service while following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) direction for social distancing in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Under the leadership of President Trump and Agriculture Secretary Perdue, USDA Rural Development will continue to provide excellent customer service. Pursuant to the March 17 Memorandum for the Heads of Departments and Agencies from Acting Director of the Office of Management and Budget Russell T. Vought on Federal Agencies Operational Alignment to Slow the Spread of Coronavirus COVID-19, USDA Rural Development will continue operations remotely.

By moving to enterprise-wide remote operations, Rural Development is protecting the health and safety of federal employees and federal workplaces to prevent the transmission of COVID-19. This action also protects our customers and our stakeholders as we work together to continue the delivery of programs essential to rural America. USDA Rural Development will not be modifying its operations, only the way we operate by moving to an enterprise-wide remote operating status.

USDA Rural Development is open for business and looks forward to continuing our vital work to support our customers who live and work in rural America.

Office Phone numbers in Michigan are:

USDA RD State Office

517-324-5190 | Fax 855-813-7741

Gladstone Area Office

906-428-1060 Ext. 4

Sault Ste. Marie Office

906-632-9611 Ext. 4

Traverse City Area Office

231-941-0951 Ext. 4

West Branch Office

989-345-5470 Ext. 4

Caro Area Office

989-673-8173 Ext. 4

Grand Rapids Area Office

616-942-4111 Ext. 6

Paw Paw Office

269-657-7055 Ext. 4

Mason Area Office

517-676-4644 Ext. 4

Flint Office

810-230-8766 Ext. 4

USDA Rural Development provides loans and grants to help expand economic opportunities and create jobs in rural areas. This assistance supports infrastructure improvements; business development; housing; community facilities such as schools, public safety and health care; and high-speed internet access in rural areas. For more information, visit www.rd.usda.gov.