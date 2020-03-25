Rules for Public Meetings During COVID-19

During the COVID-19 outbreak the rules for public meetings are changing swiftly.

Michigan Governor Whitmer’s Executive Order 2020-21 made sweeping changes to employment activities and all meetings that do not “protect or sustain life.”

This comes on the heels of temporary changes to the Open Meetings Act issued last week. A video recorded on March 23 provides critical information for any public meeting that cannot be postponed, while allowing the public and the press an opportunity to hear and be heard.

The video features representatives from MSU Extension, Networks Northwest, and an attorney who describe changes to Open Meetings Act meeting procedures in Michigan as a result of COVID-19, Executive Order 2020-15, and recently adopted 2020-21.

The presentation includes options and best practices for remote meetings, meeting prohibitions, and additional resources.

The Open Meetings Act video is available on the Networks Northwest website at, nwm.org/COVID19OMA.

The information in the video is valid through April 13, 2020 or until Governor Whitmer’s Executive Orders are modified, expire, or are replaced with a new order.