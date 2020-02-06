Rep. Cole’s response to MI SOTU

State Rep. Triston Cole of Mancelona today issued the following statement following Gov. Whitmer’s response to the State of the Union:

“Gov. Whitmer’s response to the State of the Union did nothing more than widen the partisan political divide that frustrates people in Michigan and all throughout our country. She painted an unrealistic picture in which all the positive momentum we’ve seen over the last few years should be credited to Democrats alone. Everyone knows that’s simply not true.

“Michigan isn’t like Washington, D.C., and we shouldn’t pretend to be. The Legislature and governor share responsibility for Michigan’s success, and there’s absolutely no reason our momentum should slow down just because the governor is a Democrat and the majority in the Legislature is Republican.

“I’m proud of the way we worked with the governor last year to reach a historic bipartisan agreement to lower car insurance rates for Michigan drivers. Reforming our auto no-fault system is something that eluded the Michigan Legislature for more than 30 years – yet we came together in divided government to do the right thing for our state.

“We should be proud of our bipartisan accomplishments and look for more ways to come together to achieve the things we all agree on – like fixing roads, expanding broadband and keeping our schools on the right track. In the coming months, I’m hopeful the governor will spend less time playing political games and take a more bipartisan and reasoned approach.

“Like the governor, I also have a daughter who will turn 18 in time to vote in her first election this year. That’s why it’s important to serve as good examples and show future generations that by working together we can make Michigan an even better state to live, work and raise a family.”